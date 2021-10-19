Apple AirPods 3 finally launched, price of existing AirPods 2 cut in India: Here are all details

Apple finally launched the third-generation AirPods, or AirPods 3, at its Unleashed event on Monday. The new AirPods 3 costs Rs 18,500 for a pair of wireless earbuds that have features such as spatial audio and wireless charging. But if you are not convinced enough to spend that kind of money, there are other options. For instance, Apple's 2nd-generation AirPods has been permanently discounted after the launch of its successor, and that may be an option that you may consider.

Before I talk about the new price, let us get the details about the new AirPods 3 out of our way. Apple's brand-new AirPods 3 comes two years after the company launched the AirPods Pro, its most premium earbuds. The AirPods 3 is very similar to the AirPods Pro, though. It looks like the AirPods Pro but lacks silicone ear tips. It supports spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, which is a premium feature, but, at the same time, there is no active noise-cancellation on the earbuds. There is even support for Find My on the new AirPods 3. You can read more about the AirPods 3 here.

So, Apple has slashed the price of the 2nd-generation AirPods to Rs 12,900. This is a Rs 2,000 discount on the original price, which is not exactly a lot. You can get AirPods 2 for as low as Rs 9,000 on websites like Flipkart during the festive season sales, but it is going to be a respite for those who buy from the Apple Store. This is the model that does not come with wireless charging, so you will be left with the wired charger. Apple has seemingly discontinued the one with wireless charging in favour of the new AirPods 3, but it still sells the wireless charging case.

If you are somehow miffed that the wireless charging option has been discontinued, I would say there is no point in that anymore. With the launch of AirPods 3, it would make more sense to go for this pair of earbuds. Not only wireless charging with MagSafe, but it also brings things like water and splash resistance, better battery life, and support for better controls.

The updated line-up of AirPods includes the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro. The price of AirPods Pro is still the same on the Apple Store, but you can get it for as low as Rs 18,000 on Flipkart right now, much like you can get the AirPods 2 for less than its new original price.