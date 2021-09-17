Apple AirPods 3 said to be in production, launch likely in October

After its new iPhone and iPad offerings, Apple is gearing up to launch the AirPods 3. The new-gen AirPods might debut at another Apple event expected next month and it now seems that their production and shipping has already begun for the same.

The confirmation comes in a new report by DigiTimes, which states that suppliers have started manufacturing the third generation of AirPods. In addition, the units already produced are being shipped to Apple in lieu of impending launch sometime soon. This would give time to Apple for distributing these units among its retail stores.

The report also mentions a possible reason why the AirPods did not see the light of the day at Apple's September 14 event. It states that the initial production of the third-generation AirPods has been low from Apple. Though it clears that the company has now received enough units of the AirPods 3 and seems set for their public launch at a later date.

As for what we can expect, the AirPods 3 have been speculated to come with a design similar to that of the AirPods Pro. This means shorter stems and possibly, even the "pressure relief" function we have seen on the AirPods Pro.

In addition, a bump in the battery backup for the TWS earbuds has been hinted at time and again. While the earbuds might feature the same battery capacity as in the previous generation, the case might come with a 20 per cent battery improvement this time around.

Other possible features include support for wireless charging as well as improved audio performance. While the overall sound quality might be similar to the previous AirPods, Apple might have improved the bass and low-end performance on the new iteration. Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier stated that the upcoming model might be priced higher or similar to the current AirPods. Since the current variant is available at a starting price point of Rs 14,900 for the model that ships with a wired charging case, we can expect a similar price for the new AirPods.

The new Apple AirPods are now expected to debut at an October event by Apple. The event will mark the introduction of the new MacBook models powered by an M1X chipset. Alongside, Apple is speculated to introduce the AirPods 3 and the new AirPods Pro variant. Just how much of it comes true next month, we will have to wait and see for now.