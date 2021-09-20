Apple AirPods 3: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Apple introduced new iPhones, iPads and the Apple Watch Series 7 at the "California Streaming" event. While strong assumptions were being made about the arrival of AirPods 3 during the event, it was skipped. Instead, Apple launched the new iPad and iPad mini to everyone's surprise. So, the question arises as to when the brand will introduce its next-gen AirPods.

A fresh report has appeared to suggest that Apple AirPods 3 are already in production and may arrive later this year, possibly in October. As far as the improvements are concerned, the TWS earphone will feature a design similar to the AirPods Pro and will get shorter stems. It is also said to borrow a few features from its high-end sibling. Besides this, it may get better overall battery life, wireless charging and improved sound quality.

Another recent report stated that Apple might either increase the pricing of Apple AirPods 3 or keep it similar to the Apple AirPods 2. But in any of these cases, it won't scrape the current-gen model. While that was a brief description of the upcoming Apple AirPods 3, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Apple AirPods 3: Specs, features and upgrades

--Apple AirPods 3 didn't make way during the "California Streaming" event. But it may arrive in a separate event next month, a report from Digitimes revealed. According to the publication, AirPods 3 are currently in production, and Apple has started receiving the units that have been produced. The report also states that the AirPods 3 couldn't be launched earlier due to a lack of units.

--Apple AirPods 3 is expected to come in a design similar to the high-end AirPods Pro. Multiple renders have hinted towards shorter stems on the upcoming model, so the change seems likely.

Apple AirPods 3 leaked image, Photo: 52audio

--In another leak, popular tipster Max Weinbach mentioned the expected upgrades on the Apple AirPods 3. The leaker stated that the upcoming AirPods would feature the same battery as the Apple AirPods Pro. However, the case will see a 20 per cent battery upgrade. Furthermore, the TWS earphones may get support for wireless charging. He also says that sound quality will be slightly improved on the upcoming model. To be precise, he talked about better bass and low-end performance.

--Other than that, Apple is supposed to borrow the pressure relief function of the AirPods Pro. This feature uses small vents on the earbuds to release the pressure that builds in your ear canal while using them. Thus, causing less fatigue during longer listening sessions. It is also reported to feature a compact system-in-package (SiP) like the AirPods Pro. But the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature could still be limited to the top model.

--Moreover, a wireless chipset called U1 is also tipped to be included in Apple AirPods 3. This new chip will improve battery life, range and bring a few more additional features.

Apple AirPods 3 render

--Upcoming AirPods could be capable of adjusting the volume of music depending upon the activities going around in the surroundings. Apple patented this feature in August last year. This details how future AirPods could help stay safe on roads by using a combination of GPS data from a smartphone or smartwatch and positional data from the earbuds themselves.

--Apart from this, Apple has plans to bring health-monitoring features in the future AirPods. These features will benefit from a new ambient light sensor that Apple is looking to add soon. In reference to that, DigiTimes report claimed that the production of these ambient light sensors is being ramped up, which is mostly for a new pair of wireless earbuds. There's no confirmation if the aforementioned feature will be available on the upcoming AirPods or any future models. So we suggest you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Apple AirPods 3 India launch

AirPods 3 was expected to arrive during the "California Streaming" event, but that didn't happen. Now more leaks have appeared suggesting a launch in the month of October. So we will have to wait and see if that's true.

Apple AirPods 3 India price (expected)

The pricing of the Apple AirPods 3 is yet to be known. However, Kuo states that Apple might increase the pricing of the upcoming model or keep it similar to the current model. The current-gen Apple AirPods 3 is available in two models- one with the wired charging case is priced at Rs 14,900, whereas the other with a wireless case goes for Rs 18,900. So it's possible that Apple AirPods 3 could be priced similarly.