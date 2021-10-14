Apple AirPods 3 with AirPods Pro design may launch alongside M1X MacBook Pro at October 18 event

Apple is gearing up for its next event, set for October 18 where the iPhone maker will likely announce the new MacBook Pro. Rumours around the MacBook Pro have heavily pointed at a major upgrade, including the M1X processor. But that might not be the only product to arrive later this month. A new rumour has suggested Apple will launch the AirPods 3 alongside the M1X MacBook Pro on October 18, and I guess it is going to happen.

Apple's wireless earbuds, the AirPods, have not gotten a refresh for a long time, but various leaks and renders have nearly confirmed that Apple is indeed working on the third generation of the AirPods. But while I believe that everything the rumours have said about the upcoming AirPods may be all true, they could not guess the launch timeline right. The AirPods 3 were initially expected to tag along with the iPhone 13, iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 but that did not happen, so it is natural the next event is what everyone is looking at.

Among everyone hopeful is a tipster who goes by @PandaIsBald on Weibo, which is China's equivalent to Facebook. He said that AirPods 3 or the third generation of AirPods will arrive alongside the M1X MacBook Pro at Apple's Unleashed event on October 18. The tipster has a mixed track record of delivering accurate leaks. His leak around the launch of the ninth-generation iPad for Apple's September event was true, so there is a chance he may be true this time.

It is not just this Weibo tipster who is anticipating that the launch of the AirPods 3 will take place at the October event. Many other people who were awaiting the debut of third-generation AirPods at the iPhone 13 event are hopeful about the October 18 event, too.

The third-generation AirPods are likely to come with a new design, which is going to be similar to that of the AirPods Pro. That will be the biggest design overhaul for the AirPods since their debut. A report from 52Audio showed off the AirPods 3 in a photo. The design, although very AirPods Pro-like, lacks support for silicone ear tips. So what you may get is an all-plastic body with openings on each end. The stem is obviously shorter than regular AirPods, so some people may have an issue. But these are just renders, so we are not sure about the exact design at this point.

And even though there is a high chance the AirPods 3 will end up looking like the AirPods Pro, they may not have the "Pro" features. The third-generation AirPods may lack the active noise-cancellation feature, which means the only way to ensure the surrounding noise does not enter your ears is noise isolation. Usually, silicone ear tips help with isolating sound from noise, so it will be interesting to see what Apple has in store for us.

Apple is likely to launch the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1X processor on October 18.