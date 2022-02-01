Apple AirPods Pro 2: Specs, features, expected India price, and what we know so far

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 is one of the highly anticipated Apple devices in 2022. It has been in the news for a very long time. However, we are yet to see the next-gen AirPods Pro. If you remember, Apple introduced the original AirPods in the year 2019. Although rumours pointed towards a launch in 2021, it turned out to be false, and instead, Apple launched the AirPods 3. It is being said that Apple's premium TWS offering will make its way in September alongside the iPhone 14 series.

A bunch of leaks indicate that Apple AirPods Pro 2 may be offered in a design similar to the Beats Studio Buds. This means that the next Apple TWS may have a stemless design. The device is expected to have the "Find my" integration that will allow users to locate it accurately. There are also reports about the inclusion of Apple's wireless charging tech "Magsafe".

While that was a brief description of the Apple AirPods Pro 2, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Specs and features

-- The Apple AirPods 2 have been tipped to see a major redesign this year. Popular Apple Analyst Mark Gurman states that premium AirPods Pro 2 could have a stemless design. The design is expected to be similar to the Beats Studio Buds. If the leaks are true, this will be the first Apple TWS with a stemless design.

--Apple has been using the stem design since the first-gen Apple AirPods launched in 2016. So it will be interesting to see the change in the next-gen AirPods. That said, not all leaks point towards a refreshed design. We have seen Apple AirPods Pro 2 in a similar design to the current model with a few tweaks.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 could be offered in a design similar to Beats Studio Buds

-- In the renders, Apple AirPods Pro 2 was shown with holes at the bottom and a loop for the side. The case is expected to have a more compact and lightweight design. There may also be IPX4 dust and water resistance.

The Active Noise cancellation feature is a major highlight on the AirPods Pro. While the feature itself is really good, rumours suggest that Apple may make adjustments to make the feature better. It is also reported that the device will allow for specific codewords and voices to break through the noise cancellation settings.

-- Apple Insider spotted a patent named 'Interrupt for noise-cancelling audio devices'. The feature will help users listen to important conversations while the feature is turned on. There are also reports that Apple may bring lossless audio support to the Apple AirPods Pro 2. None of the existing Apple audio products supports lossless audio. So it will be interesting to see how Apple incorporates the feature on the AirPods Pro.

-- Digitimes reports that Apple may use an ambient light sensor for blood oxygen monitoring. The implementation could be similar to the pulse oximeters used in hospitals that shine light through the earlobe to detect the amount of oxygen in a patient's bloodstream.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 launch date

Apple AirPods Pro 2 has seen plenty of launch timelines. However, Apple's premium TWS upgrade is yet to see the light of the day. Recent leaks point toward a launch in Q3 2022. So it's possible that Apple AirPods Pro 2 may launch alongside iPhone 14 in September.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 India price (expected)

It's too early to talk about the pricing of the next-gen AirPods. However, we can expect to see an increase in the price over the current model. The AirPods Pro was launched at Rs 24,900 in India. Hence, we can expect Apple's AirPods Pro 2 to be priced under Rs 30,000.