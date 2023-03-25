Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type-C port likely to launch later this year 

Apple is expected to launch a new pair of earphones later this year. As per reports, the Cupertino-giant might launch the AirPods Pro 2. However, the biggest catch would be that the upcoming AirPods will feature a USB Type C port instead of a Lightning port. Apple has been under pressure to switch to ports as that would make it compatible with a wider range of accessories and chargers, making them more convenient and accessible to users.

Top analyst Ming Chi Kuo, who barely gets it wrong about Apple, has claimed that the AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type-C port will launched later this year. "I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3," Kuo posted on Twitter.

A Twitter user referenced new AirPods with the model numbers A3048 and A2968 in the latest iOS 16. Kuo thinks this could be the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 with a Type-C charging port. It's expected that the new AirPods Pro 2 will be widely available for purchase sometime in the second or third quarter of 2023. He also highlighted that Apple has no to release USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 and 3, which indicates that only the premium device gets the USB-C support.

Apple is also speculated to launch the iPhone 15 series with a USB Type-C port. However, it would not be comparable with any random USB charging cable. As per the latest rumours, Apple may add a custom IC chip to its USB-C port, similar to the authentication process in the Lightning port. This could mean that non-Apple accessories that are not part of the "Made for iPhone" program may not work as well as "authentic" accessories. For example, fast charging and high-speed data transfer may be limited. However, it's unclear what the exact implications would be and it's possible that the EU may intervene if this would break the purpose of the USB-C being a universal interface.

Previously, Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, had said at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference in October that Apple will "obviously" have to comply" with the rule. "We have no choice," Joswiak said when asked about whether Apple will switch to USB Type C port as per the EU directive.

