Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation likely to sport hearing aid, heart rate detection and other features

Apple's next generation of AirPods Pro is going to flaunt a host of health features, at least that is what the leaks suggest.To be precise, Apple is reportedly planning to include a hearing aid function, heart rate detection and a USB Type-C port. A new leak has also shared the glimpse of the upcoming AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, which is expected to sport a similar design as its predecessor. Reports previously claimed that the new generation AirPods Pro would flaunt a stemless design but the stems are pretty much there in the latest round of leaks.

As per a report by 52Audio, the Apple AirPods would not include health features but also have a powerful chipset to drive the show. The report states that the earbuds will draw its power from the H1 SoC that supports self-adaptive active noise cancellation and an improved Find My function. The biggest change that you would notice in the AirPods Pro 2nd generation is the inclusion of USB Type-C port for fast charging. Apart from that, the AirPods Pro may also come with hearing aid functionality. The feature would allow users to use the earphones as a hearing aid.

The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), will reportedly track the wearer's inner-ear data to monitor the body temperature of the user and monitor the heart rate. Apart from that, the AirPods Pro 2mf generation will also support spatial audio.

The report also shared an image of the charging case featuring a USB Type-C port, which will finally free Apple users of charging problems. The case also features speaker grilles, which is indicative of the fact that it can play music even when you do not take the earbuds out of the case. As far as the design is concerned, no major overhaul is expected as the AirPods Pro is expected to feature the same design as it predecessor. Only a few minor changes can be expected. Contrary to the rumours, the AirPods Pro will feature a stem design.