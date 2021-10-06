Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods Max get the new Find My feature

Apple has started rolling out an important update to some of the AirPods models under its lineup. The updates come in the form of new firmware versions for Apple's wireless headphones and bring the latest ability under its Find My network. Most notably, this means that these AirPods will now get support for Apple's Find My network, much like what was first showcased by the company at its WWDC event in June this year.

During the event, Apple had announced that two models of the AirPods, namely AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, will be able to benefit from its Find My network of devices with the arrival of the iOS 15. As the new iOS has now reached users, some of the features are still making their way to the public and the new Find My functionality on the AirPods was recently spotted as being the latest one.

As for how it promises to work, Apple says that with iOS 15, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max will be able to connect to the Find My network. This means that users will be able to locate their lost AirPods in case they get lost outside of the nearby Bluetooth range of their iPhone or primary Apple device.

Apple's two headphone devices will do so by transmitting a continuous Bluetooth beacon message when lost. This signal can be picked up by other Apple devices as they cross them, and reported back to Apple's Find My network. As and when this happens, the lost item will be located on the Find My app as per its last transmitted location. As noted by 9to5mac, this feature works just like how AirTags work at long range.

Users of the devices can then see the location of their beloved headphones on their Find My app. This understandably makes recovery of lost AirPods Pro or AirPods Max easier and much more possible than what was before. Users will even get a visual indicator of their proximate location once they get near to their AirPods.

There is no support for directional arrows, as seen on AirTags. That is because the current AirPods do not include a U1 chip inside them. This means that the new Find My network feature will be slightly lesser efficient for the AirPods models than on the AirTags.

Users can update their AirPods to bring in the functionality to them with the iOS 15. Other improvements to the Find My feature include more precise location tracking than before and a new Nearby Finding UI. The AirPods will now even be able to get notifications when they are not near to the main phone.