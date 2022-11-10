Apple AirTag helps woman in finding her lost dog

Apple's AirTag has proved to be a really useful tool for people. Although the AirTag has been used to stalk people many times, it has also helped people in reuniting with their lost items and even pets. However, Apple has strictly advised people against using AirTag to track people or pets. That is probably because Apple does not want to be held liable if anything unfortunate happens. In this case, the woman did not take Apple's advice. She had attached an AirTag to her dog, Rocky's collar.

As per Apple Insider, Florida-based Denise could reunite with her dog only because of the AirTag. Her pooch, Rocky, escaped his house and after a few minutes she realized Rocky was missing. "I went to take the trash out, and I think he just escaped when I took the trash out," owner Denise Huertas told FOX 4 Now in a video. But then she quickly remembered that she had put the AirTag on her dog's collar.

"I ran and got my phone, when I looked at the location, the location said about 20 minutes away," she said. Denise noted that someone found Rocky and brought him to Orange County Animal Services. "This was actually a first for us. We've never really seen this level of technology," one of the workers told

Although the AirTag is much cheaper than the GPS kits for dogs, Apple discouraged people to use the AirTag to track people or pet because the company claims that it was meant for tracking items only and not living beings. Kaiann Drance, Apple's VP of worldwide iPhone product marketing, talked about using AirTag to track pets and kids.

"If people do that, they just have to make sure that their moving pet gets into range of a device in the Find My network," she said. Drance suggested that Apple Watch would be a better tool to track people instead of an AirTag.



