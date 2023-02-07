Apple and Google announce support for people affected by earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

The world watched in disbelief as Turkey and Syria got hit by massive earthquakes on Monday, causing immense loss of life and property. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed their condolences towards the affected people on Twitter. They have also announced that both companies will be donating towards the relief and recovery efforts for the affected people.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, confirming Apple's donation towards the cause and expressing his condolences, wrote on Twitter, "Sending our thoughts and condolences to the people of Turkey, Syria, and anyone affected by the devastating earthquakes. Apple will be donating to relief and recovery efforts."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, on the other hand, wrote that the company has activated 'SOS alerts' that will help in providing emergency information to the impacted people. He also added that Google as well as its employees will be doing their bit in supporting the people who find themselves at the brink of the tragedy.

His tweet reads, "Thinking of everyone in Turkey and Syria who are experiencing devastating loss after the earthquakes. We've activated SOS alerts to provide relevant emergency information to those impacted, and @Googleorg and Googlers will be supporting relief and recovery efforts."

For the uninitiated, an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit both Syria and Turkey, causing entire apartment blocks to collapse, damaging hospitals, and leaving thousands injured or homeless in the two countries. This was followed by two more earthquakes, of magnitude 7.6 and 6.0, striking Turkey. The total death toll in the tragedy has crossed over 4000 and rescue operations are underway.

As of now, rescue teams are searching for survivors and are working hard tirelessly. In order to do their bit for the people, dozens of nations have promised to provide aid and assistance to the affected countries. India also sent its first batch of relief material and NDRF teams to Turkey today.

"The 1st batch of earthquake relief material was dispatched from India to Turkey, along with NDRF search and rescue teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other necessary equipment," read a tweet from the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs.

Ukraine, which is currently at war with Russia, also announced its support to the victims. "Ukraine stands ready to send a large group of rescue workers to Turkey to assist in crisis response. We are working closely with the Turkish side to coordinate their deployment," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry stated.

Russia, the USA, South Korea and several other nations also announced relief measures to help the affected people.