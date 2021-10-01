Apple announces festive offer in India, you get free AirPods with an iPhone 12

The festive season is around the corner, so is the season of offers and discounts. Joining the party, Apple has announced its festive offer for buyers of the iPhone. If you buy an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 12 mini from the Apple Store, you will get AirPods for free. The festive offer will begin on October 7, which is about a week from today. Apple's own offer sounds appealing and comes at a time when Flipkart and Amazon are about to kick off their annual festival sales where they offer big discounts on the iPhone.

Apple has listed the offer on its online store, but since the date for it to begin is October 7, you cannot click on it and buy the products yet. But let me try to break down the offer for you, so it is convenient to understand. The iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini will be available at their MRPs, which means the new prices that Apple announced after the launch of the iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone 12 mini starts at Rs 59,900, while the iPhone 12 price begins at Rs 65,900. Apple is not discounting these prices, but it is going to give away a pair of free AirPods. Apple has mentioned on the website that you can choose any of the AirPods models, which include AirPods without the wireless charging case, AirPods with the wireless charging case, and AirPods Pro. Apple will decide the final value based on what combination you decide. Since additional details are not available at this moment, it is a bit hard to tell what AirPods make the cut for the free offer.

The AirPods without the wireless charging case cost Rs 14,900, the AirPods with the wireless charging case are priced at Rs 18,900, and the AirPods Pro cost Rs 24,900. Apple will decide if it will discount the one you are choosing fully or partially, depending on the value of the invoice, according to the company website. You can also ask for engraving on the AirPods' case for free while placing the order.

For what it is worth, the offer is good, because even if Apple decides to discount the first-generation AirPods, which come without wireless charging, completely, you are getting Rs 14,900 off the minimum. That is about as good as the offer you will get on Amazon or Flipkart if you decide to combine the iPhone and the AirPods in your purchase. But if you want to buy just the iPhone, I would suggest you look for offers on Flipkart or Amazon, because Apple is not giving an individual offer on the iPhone just yet.

Apple has also mentioned on the website that during the peak season or shortage of stock supply of any of the items, which include the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and any AirPods model, the shipping may take some time. This means that it is possible that you get one product before the other, even if you bought them together. Also, when you are using this offer on the Apple Store, you cannot club it with any other promotional offer, such as "education pricing" that introduces price cuts for Apple's entire range of products. You can bring down the cost, however, by choosing to exchange an old phone.