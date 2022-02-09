Apple announces new Tap to Pay feature on iPhone

Apple has introduced a new Tap to Pay feature on iPhone. The new feature would let small businesses, large retailers use their iPhone to accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets through a simple tap to their iPhone. No additional hardware would be required to make contactless payments. Apple has said in a blog post that the Tap to Pay feature on iPhone will be available to the payment platforms, app developers to integrate into their apps.

Talking about the new feature, Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet said in a blog, "As more and more consumers are tapping to pay with digital wallets and credit cards, Tap to Pay on iPhone will provide businesses with a secure, private, and easy way to accept contactless payments and unlock new checkout experiences using the power, security, and convenience of iPhone. In collaboration with payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks, we're making it easier than ever for businesses of all sizes — from solopreneurs to large retailers — to seamlessly accept contactless payments and continue to grow their business."

It is important to note that the Tap to Pay feature will be available to users in the United States later this year. The feature will be available on an iPhone XS or later device. This clearly means that older devices, including the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, and the iPhone 8 Plus will not get the feature. To make payments, users will have to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. No additional hardware would be required to accept contactless payments through Tap to Pay on iPhone.

Apple in the blog said that all transactions that are made using the Tap to Pay on iPhone are encrypted and processed using the Secure Element, and as with Apple Pay, Apple doesn't know what is being purchased or who is buying it.