Apple appoints Mumbai-based photographer as the judge of macro-Shot on iPhone challenge

Apple has announced its macro photography Shot on iPhone Challenge, which invites users of its flagship phones - iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to send in macro shots clicked through the cameras of these phones. Interestingly, a well known Mumbai-based photographer named Apeksha Maker has made her way to the panel of judges.

Starting today, the Shot on iPhone challenge will run through February 16, 2022. Once all the entries are locked in, the winners will be announced in April. The jury deciding on these winners will include Mumbai-based Apeksha Maker, co-founder of commercial photography firm The House Of Pixels.

In a recent blog mentioning the start of the challenge, Apple notes Apeksha's accomplishments in the field of photography. Calling her work "a path to self-expression," Apple mentions that Apeksha has worked with several leading Indian actors as well as global brands. Her images are regularly featured in India's top publications.

Joining her will be nine other judges from different parts of the world. The judges will evaluate each application to find the top 10 winners of the macro photography challenge. Once the winners are announced in April, Apple says that it will feature the winning photos across its online presence. It even says that it will pay a licensing fee to the 10 winning photographers for use of such photos on Apple marketing channels.

While the photographers will retain the rights to their photographs, submitting a photo for the contest will grant Apple a royalty-free, worldwide, nonexclusive license for one year.

Apple says that owners of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max can submit macro photographs clicked through their phones by uploading them on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge. Users can also submit the images through an email to the company, details of which can be found on the Apple Newsroom.

Apple has even shared some tips for users to follow if they want the best macro shots out of their iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. As per these, users should get as close as about an inch to the subject of the photograph before clicking the picture. The primary point of focus should be near the centre of the frame. Users can even tap an area in the viewfinder to set a specific focus point. Lastly, it mentions the use of 1x zoom for tighter framing, and that the iPhone will automatically "switch cameras as you get close while maintaining the 1x framing."