Apple AR headset: Features, specs, design, price, and everything we know so far

The Apple AR headset is expected to be the next big development by the Cupertino-based giant. Reports about which first appeared back in 2017, since then we have been hearing about this AR headset every now and then. It was earlier reported that Apple would introduce the tech to consumers in 2020. But that didn't seem to happen, and a specific launch timeline is still awaited. Building upon that, a rather new report states that the Apple AR headset will arrive later in 2022.

A report from the past stated that the Apple AR headset would work with an iPhone. However, the latest developments suggest that it may work as a stand-alone device. Apple is likely to power this device with the M1 chipset in order to handle all the heavy computing. In addition to that, the VR headset may be equipped with 3D sensors. These sensors will be capable of detecting objects in the scene as well as gestures made by the user's hand. A different report says that the Apple AR headset may weigh 350 grams. There's more that we know about this rumoured product in the works, so keep reading to find out all the details.

Apple AR headset: Specs and features

The Apple AR headset has been reported to be in the works for a long time now. A few new reports are now speculating a launch later next year. This comes after the 2020 launch timeline turned out to be false, possibly due to design changes and supply constraints.

Until now, we didn't have a very clear idea of what the Apple AR headset may look like. But a fresh set of artistic renders have now surfaced to provide us with our best look at the Apple AR headset. The renders are designed by creator Ian Zelbo based on details from "The Information" report.

The Apple AR headset appears with a huge curved display on the front. A headband reminiscent of the Apple Watch band is attached to the headset. This headband is likely to be adjustable to fit different heads. Besides this, we can see a mesh on the inner portion of the glass. The mesh appears similar to the one on the AirPods Max and should allow maximum comfort to the users wearing it for long durations. Also, there's an AirPods Max-style button up top, the functionality which is not known. Thus, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Apple has taken multiple design cues from its existing ecosystem of devices to build the Apple AR headset.

Apple AR headset render

There's no certainty that the Apple AR headset looks exactly the same as seen in the renders above. However, looking at Ian's previous track record, it would be unfair to write off this design completely.

The popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that Apple's AR headset would be equipped with advanced 3D sensors to detect objects in the scene as well as gestures made by the user's hand. Along with that, the Apple AR headset is tipped to feature two 8K screens to display ultra-high resolution images/videos.

Kuo earlier said that the Apple AR headset would rely heavily on iPhones, but now he believes that the headset will work as a stand-alone device. So, it's possible that Apple may use its M1 chipset for the complicated processing of the device.

While those were all the newer developments, let's quickly run through the history of reports that appeared after the first rumours of the Apple AR headset. In 2017, Bloomberg published a report claiming that Apple was testing a new headset with a system-in-package similar to the Apple Watch Series 1 chip. The report added that this device would run "rOS" based on iOS.

Then, in 2018, the tech giant spoke to companies that specialize in building components for AR and VR devices. This also included a company named EMagin, which produces OLED display components for headsets of a similar kind.

Further in 2019, 9to5Mac found references of an AR device being developed by Apple. Then the iOS 13 code also hinted that Apple was testing AR mode with apps like Maps, Find My, and Quick Look. This was mostly done to explore web content on AR. Along with that, the company was also reported to be testing APIs to support games and other applications.

In the same year, Bloomberg reported about Apple's AR headset as glasses that can show text, emails, maps, games, and more via holographic displays built into the lens. Hence, there are multiple reports to corroborate the existence of the Apple AR Headset. However, it would be too early to claim the capabilities of the Apple AR headset.

Apple AR headset launch date (expected)

Multiple launch timelines have been suggested for the launch of the Apple AR headset. Earlier, Kuo mentioned a launch in Q2 next year. But now, he believes that the launch may take place in the fourth quarter of 2022. Kuo says that the delay is due to the complex design of the Apple AR headset and Apple's standards.

Apple AR headset price (expected)

Apple as a brand has a major focus on creating premium hardware devices. The brand's existing lineup of devices is a living example of that. AR headsets themselves are costly in nature, thus an advanced Apple device of a similar kind will cost a lot of money. As per a few analysts, the Apple AR headset could be priced somewhere around $3000 (roughly Rs 2,25,600).