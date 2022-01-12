Apple AR headset tipped to use MacBook Pro's power supply, may be powerful than iPhone

Apple's first AR headset is likely coming later this year, and even though we are still many months away from its launch, new information does not stop pouring in. A new report has suggested that the AR headset will need the same power supply as the MacBook Pro. That means the power adapter for the Apple AR headset will offer an output of at least 96W, which hints at some significantly high performance.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote a new research note to investors, seen by AppleInsider, highlighting the kind of performance the Apple AR headset is likely to feature. "Our survey indicates that Apple AR/MR headset will use a 96W charger supplied by Jabil," said Kuo, "with the same specifications as the MacBook Pro to provide faster and more efficient charging for the Apple AR/MR headset."

The power requirement of 96W brings the AR/MR headset into the category of MacBook Pro, which is Apple's powerhouse machine that mostly creators and professionals go for. This is significantly higher than the computing power of the iPhone. And this would mean that the AR headset is unlikely to use the iPhone for tethering of sorts. Kuo said the high requirement is for the two CPUs - a 4nm-based chip and a 5nm-based chip - that the headset is likely to come with.

Kuo has not said a word on what exactly will need such high power to run, but it easily hints that the AR headset will be a top-class device in its category. Apple is likely to offer an AR/MR experience that will be much better in terms of innovation. Kuo said the sales of Apple's AR headset will grow because of "vivid AR innovative user experiences," Apple's ecosystem, and "a more affordable second generation." But while this AR experience is said to be far better than what the rivals could offer, Apple is likely to stay away from throwing in metaverse elements into its AR headset. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said in his newsletter that Apple is not interested in creating a metaverse for its users just yet, and that could mean the AR headset will not feature it.

Metaverse is essentially a virtual world where you can be present in an avatar and do things like shopping as if you were doing it in-person. Meta is believed to be at the frontier of metaverse technology right now, but Apple is not convinced yet. So, while the world is likely to see more metaverse innovations later this year, Apple will try and finesse its AR headset without a hint of metaverse. And whatever it will bring to the table will be appealing enough to drive sales. Kuo has said "Apple AR/MR headset device shipments will reach 3 million, 8-10 million, and 15-20 million units in 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively."