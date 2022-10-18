Apple Arcade gets a number of big games, including NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition  

Apple Arcade is launching a bunch of new games for users in the coming days. From the NBA 2K23 to The Gardens Between+ and more, the series of games will cover several genres although the star of the list is likely to be the NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition. That is landing in the Arcade today, which is October 18.

Apple Arcade is launching the NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. The game will be available on the Apple Store from October 18 and it features an all-new "greatest" mode to offer players an immersive online basketball game.

Players will be able to play against the legendary GOAT -- Greatest of All-Time -- NBA players from the 76th NBA season, like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Luka Doncic, and NBA legends, such as Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, and Dirk Nowitzki. The new NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition will also offer virtual Devin Booker Kobe 4 Retro shoes for free to its players. Players will be able to redeem the virtual sneakers from the in-game main menu.

Apple Arcade also launched The Gardens Between+, a new puzzle game developed by The Voxel Agents. It's a minimalist game with storytelling that revolves around friendship. It offers exciting environmental puzzles, which are likely to appeal to casual gamers.

Along with the new games, Apple Arcade is also releasing updates for its most popular titles to offer more challenges, puzzles and new levels. Here is the list of games receiving updates over the weekend: