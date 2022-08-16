Apple asks employees to come back to office, but will start slowly

Apple has asked the employees to come to office atleast three days a week starting September 5. Apple CEO Tim Cook sent an email to its employees about the new hybrid work from office policy, which was obtained by The Verge. In his email, Cook mentioned that the employees are expected to work on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the additional third day will be as per the individual teams. The employees will also get the option to work remotely twice a week.

Apple has pushed its work from the office multiple times. The Cupertino-giant was earlier said to implement the hybrid work policy from January 23, but due to the wave of criticism by employees, Apple pushed the date indefinitely.

Cook along with SVP of software engineering Craig Federighi sent memos to staff. Here is what it says.

Teams participating in the pilot will come to the office three days each week with Tuesday and Thursday as set days across the company, but now the third day you come in will be decided by your teams. Each team will work through the decision about which day is right for them, and you'll hear from your leaders soon. As before, many employees will have the option of working remotely two days a week. Depending on your role, you will also have the option to work remotely for up to four weeks a year.

We are excited to move forward with the pilot and believe that this revised framework will enhance our ability to work flexibly, while preserving the in-person collaboration that is so essential to our culture. We also know that we still have a lot to learn. And we are committed to listening, adapting, and growing together in the weeks and months ahead.

