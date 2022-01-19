Apple beats Samsung to become top global smartphone player in Q4 2021

Apple garnered the top spot in the global smartphone market in Q4 2021 and accounted for 22 per cent of worldwide smartphone shipments, according to a report by Canalys. The company managed to beat Samsung for the top spot as it witnessed strong sales despite supply chain issues. Other smartphone brands that managed to maintain their position on the list are Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo.

The strong sales were mostly driven by the new iPhone 13 series, which Apple didn't expect would interest customers after the company delayed the sales of the devices. "Apple saw unprecedented iPhone performance in Mainland China, with aggressive pricing for its flagship devices keeping the value proposition strong," the report states.

The cited source says that Apple's supply chain was affected after it decided to cut production due to shortages of key components, but it has now started recovering, the report said. A recent Bloomberg report revealed that Apple had cut iPhone 13 production plans by 10 million units, thanks to the global chip shortage. But, the company is expecting supplies to improve in 2022.

While Apple is at the top of the global smartphone shipment market, Samsung is the only company that witnessed growth in comparison to Q4 2020. The brand accounted for 20 per cent of worldwide smartphone shipments, up from 17 per cent in 2020. Apple had 23 per cent market share, which decreased by one per cent in 2021.

Meanwhile, the report shows that Xiaomi managed to maintain its spot and market share in 2021. The Chinese company garnered the third spot in the list with 12 per cent of handsets sold worldwide. Oppo and Vivo took fourth and fifth place with 9 per cent and 8 per cent respectively, according to the report.

Besides, the report says that the global semiconductor shortage issue is real and has affected other phone makers too rather than just Apple. Canalys reported the issue will not get resolved at least until the second half of 2022 and that OEMs might continue to face difficulties posed by the component shortage. It says several brands have started tweaking device specs in response to available materials.