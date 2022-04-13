Apple brings iMovie 3.0 with Storyboards, Magic Movie to iPhones and iPads

Apple has announced an update for its popular video editing software iMovie. Rolling out to iPhones and iPads now, the new version comes as iMovie 3.0 and brings two new features to the application, namely Storyboards and Magic Movie. While the first helps creators use a pre-designed template for their videos, Magic Movie will help produce instant videos "in just a few taps."

In a new blog announcing the update, Apple says that iMovie 3.0 is already available on the App Store for free. iPhones running iOS 15.2 or later and iPads running iPadOS 15.2 or later will be able to download and use the revised video editing app.

As mentioned, the update carries two major features for the first time. Both of these come with a range of styles to help users create and personalise a video to their liking. Customisation is possible across titles, filters, transitions, colour palettes, and even music. Here is a detailed look at how the two features work.

iMovie 3.0 Storyboards

Apple states that Storyboards is meant to help beginners "learn to edit and improve their storytelling skills." It does so by giving them a major headstart in the video creation process through pre-made templates for popular types of videos. Users can select from video templates like DIYs, cooking tutorials, product reviews, science experiments, and more. In total, there are 20 different Storyboards templates.

Each of these templates also comes with a shot list that organises clips to tell a specific narrative. A thumbnail appears on each placeholder, also sharing a tip with the users on how to shoot the perfect clip for that section. Users can even customise the templates by adding, reordering or deleting the shots as needed.

iMovie 3.0 also allows users to edit the titles and transitions within these Storyboards, including customisations to title layouts, fonts, filters, and colour palettes. It adjusts music tracks to fit the length of a project. Users can also trim and split a clip, or adjust its speed and volume.

iMovie 3.0 Magic Movie

Magic Movie is the instant video creator within iMovie 3.0. It creates a polished video from the clips and photos a user selects, by automatically adding transitions, effects, and music to it. It has been designed to instantly identify "the best parts of the footage" uploaded by the user, thus creating a video from any album or any group of photos or images from the user's library.

Magic Movie also allows users to make changes to the produced video. Users can rearrange or delete clips in the simplified Magic Movie shot list or can edit the project further by adding different styles.

Videos produced through iMovie 3.0's Storyboard and Magic Movies can be shared right from the app via Messages, Mail, and on social media.