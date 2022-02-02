Apple Car may come with unique sunroof system that can change transparency

There is no certainty about when the Apple Car will arrive, but sure, the rumours around it sound exciting no matter how many times you hear them. There is a new rumour around the Apple Car, but it is based on some solid proof. Apple has patented a new kind of sunroof technology where the driver will have the ability to control the transparency, allowing them to let sunlight into the car without opening the sunroof.

According to the patent, spotted by MotorTrend, Apple has envisioned a sunroof with opacity glass, which will turn translucent by varying degrees and completely transparent with granular controls. "Another aspect of the disclosed embodiments is a vehicle that includes a window and a variable translucence area defined on the window. The variable translucence area is controllable to allow a desired degree of light admission through the window," reads the patent, referring to the unique sunroof.

This sunroof may find use when you want to get some sunlight, say, in winter, but do not want the chilly winds inside. However, for summers, the Apple Car will have a feature. The patent has revealed that the sunroof will open in sequence with the side windows, as opposed to a fixed sunroof in cars with similar technologies. An openable sunroof will let the driver get some fresh air, but there may be other purposes, as well.

It is also likely that all of the controls for the sunroof will be available on CarPlay and even through Siri. But the patent does not talk about that much. Anyway, the patent is one of the concrete proofs that Apple indeed is working on its Apple Car and that it will be worth the wait. The previous rumours may also be correct, if we go by what Apple has officially revealed so far.

Apple is reportedly developing and testing a new self-driving vehicle system, which will likely go into its first car. Some reports have also suggested that the Apple Car will be an electric vehicle (EV), much like Tesla. The company is also said to be planning production of the car in partnership with established automotive companies. But despite everything, the Apple Car is unlikely to debut anytime soon. A major chunk of leaks have claimed that the Apple Car is at least three to four years away, which may be true considering the unfortunate exits of executives from Apple's car project.