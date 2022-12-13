Apple Car to debut in 2026, expected to be priced under 81 Lakh  

After phones, tablets, laptops and earbuds, Apple is expected to foray into the automobile sector. If rumours are to be trusted, Apple is developing an electric vehicle which will take on the likes of Tesla. As per Bloomberg reports, the Apple Car will be designed for select markets. The report further states that Apple cars could be more affordable than the other cars in the segment including the electric sedans by Mercedes, GM Hummer EV and more.

The Bloomberg report states that Apple has delayed its plans for launching self-driving cars and postponed the car's debut date to 2026. Apple had reportedly started working on self-driving cars under Project Titan in 2014. As far as the pricing is concerned, the Apple Car is expected to be cheaper than its completion. The device is priced at around $100000 which is around Rs 81 lakh. The report now states that Apple is not planning to fully do autonomous driving. It was previously expected to launch a car without a steering wheel or pedals.

"In a significant shift to the project, the company is now planning a less-ambitious design that will include a steering wheel and pedals and only support full autonomous capabilities on highways, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private," sources close to the company told the publication.

"Apple currently plans to develop a vehicle that lets drivers conduct other tasks — say, watch a movie or play a game — on a freeway and be alerted with ample time to switch over to manual control if they reach city streets or encounter inclement weather. The company has discussed launching the feature in North America initially and then improving and expanding it over time," the sources added.

Apple Car: Expected price and launch

The Apple Car can only hit the market in 2026; it was earlier scheduled to launch the device in 2025. The company is aiming to price the vehicle under $100,000. Previously, the reports suggested that the vehicle could be priced at $120,000.

Apple Car: Specs

Apple is expected to use the Apple Sillicon chipset for cars. The chipset s expected to be "equal to about four of Apple's highest-end Mac chips combined."

"The processor's performance is equal to about four of Apple's highest-end Mac chips combined and is being developed by the company's silicon engineering group. The chip has reached an advanced state and is considered nearly production-ready, though Apple may scale it down before the car's launch to lower costs," the report says.

