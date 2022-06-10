Apple CEO Tim Cook calls remote work a mother of all experiments

Apple delayed its work from office model after employees resented the idea of returning to the office. Apple's head of machine learning even left his high-paying job and joined Google because the Cupertino-giant asked him to report to the office at least three days a week. Keeping the issues of employees, Apple delayed its three-day in-office work requirement set to take effect on May 23. Apple blamed the uptick in Covid cases behind the delay and didn't provide any other date for when they would call the employees again. Amid all the hullabaloo, Apple CEO Tim Cook has called the work from home regime—a "mother of all experiments".

"We're running the mother of all experiments because we don't know," Cook said during the TIME 100 symposium in New York. "We're running a pilot and trying to find a place that makes the best of both of these worlds," he added. Cook said that his personal preference was the "serendipity" of in-person meetings. However, he did not entirely discard the idea of virtual meetings. He said it is "not inferior, just different."

Apple's head of machine learning, Ian Goodfellow, said that he would have liked it if Apple offered more flexibility. "I believe strongly that more flexibility would have been the best policy for my team," Goodfellow told The Verge's Zoë Schiffer.

Ian's decision to leave the company was influenced by Apple's hybrid work policy. The new work policy required employees to work from the office at least one day per week by April 11, at least two days per week by May 2, and at least three days per week by May 23. Apple has asked its employees to return to the office atleast three days a week starting May 23. However, some employees are not happy with Apple's new move.

Apple employees had written a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook citing the downsides of returning to office. In an email to Cook, the employees said, "Without the inclusivity that flexibility brings, many of us feel we have to choose between either a combination of our families, our well-being, and being empowered to do our best work, or being a part of Apple. This is a decision none of us take lightly, and a decision many would prefer not to have to make."