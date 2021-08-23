Apple CEO Tim Cook explains why he starts his day before 4 am

Tim Cook is one of the super successful people on Earth who swear by the early morning routine. Heading the trillion-dollar company, the Apple CEO has time and again repeated in his interviews that he starts his day just before 4 am. In a new interaction, he revealed the reason behind this routine.

In an interview with the Australian Financial Review, Cook recently explained that the early hours of the morning are free of distractions. The early morning is thus, one part of the day which he can control better than the rest.

Cook elaborated that as the day proceeds and gets busy with work, there are events that tend to "blow you off course." "The morning is yours. Or should I say, the early morning is yours," Cook said in his interview.

Cook has mentioned his practice of waking up in the wee hours before. In an interaction with Axios in January 2019, the Apple chief said that he usually wakes up before 4 am every day. He then starts his day by reading emails from Apple users.

Cook elaborated on this routine in the recent interview as well. As spotted by 9to5Mac, Cook mentioned in the interview that he reads hundreds of customer emails early in the morning. "I cannot read all of them, no. I'd not admit to doing that. But I read an extraordinary number of them. It keeps my hands on the pulse of what customers are feeling and thinking and doing."

Cook's routine clearly remains the same over the years. During the 2019 interview, he had mentioned how he likes to spend the early hours of the morning going through user comments and such feedback to focus on "the external people that are so important to us."

Cook then distributes any takeaways from these feedbacks with the concerned team at Apple. The ritual also acts as a way for Cook to be in touch with the various departments of Apple.

In another interview from the past years, Cook had mentioned that this hour of going through Apple user's feedback is followed by an hour of workout. "I go to the gym and work out for an hour," he had said, "because it keeps my stress at bay."

It is no wonder that the chief of the largest technology major in the world will have to be his fighting fit to take on the numerous challenges through the day. Though Cook's recent explanation now just makes more sense of his early jumpstart to every day.