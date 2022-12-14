Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals a big secret about iPhone cameras

There is no denying that photos clicked with iPhone cameras look stunning and are the best you will find on any smartphone. But did you know that Apple doesn't make iPhone cameras, but gets the sensors from Sony, a company that also provides sensors to Android phone makers. Tim Cook for the very first time, revealed that Sony makes camera sensors for iPhones. The Apple CEO is currently on a supplier tour in Japan.

Cook confirmed the details about iPhone cameras through a tweet earlier this week. "We've been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world's leading camera sensors for iPhone," he noted in the tweet. The Apple CEO further thanked Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and every one part of the team for showing him around the Kumamoto facility. Cook also posted a photo from his visit to the Kumamoto facility wherein he is being shown Apple iPhones.

Over the years, Apple has kept tight-lipped about the hardware it uses in iPhone models. If you see the official specs sheet of any of the iPhone models launched in the past, the company never reveals specific details including RAM, camera resolution, or aperture. So, this is the first time that the company revealed the sensor that its iPhone models use. Apple, though, fine-tunes the iPhone cameras through software optimizations. That said, multiple reports floating on the internet suggested that Apple uses Sony hardware for cameras, but for the very first time, the company itself confirmed the information.

During his visit to Sony's facility, the Apple CEO highlighted that the partnership isn't going anywhere anytime soon. This clearly suggests that future iPhone models will also use camera sensors from Sony.

As per some media reports, Sony has developed a new image sensor that uses a new semiconductor architecture to capture more light and reduce over and underexposure from photos. It is said that Apple will use a particular Sony sensor in its next generation iPhone model, which is said to be the iPhone 15. Sony is said to ship the newly developed sensor to other smartphone makers as well.