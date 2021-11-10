Apple CEO Tim Cook says he owns cryptocurrency, reveals plans of accepting crypto through Apple Pay

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that he has invested money in cryptocurrency. During the New York Times Dealbook conference, when Cook was asked whether he is considering cryptocurrency as a form of payment, he revealed that he owns cryptocurrency, but that investment was from a personal point of view. However, Cook did say that company is toying with the idea of cryptocurrency but has no immediate plans to launch any crypto-related offerings.

Cook in an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin shared that the company may consider accepting crypto as a form of payment but may not launch the services immediately. He also revealed that there are areas of Apple business where he would not like to consider crypto payments.

"I would sort of characterize it as there are things I wouldn't do — like our cash balance. I wouldn't go invest that in crypto — not because I wouldn't invest my own money in crypto — but because I don't think people buy an Apple stock to get exposure to crypto. And so, if they want to do that, they can invest directly in crypto through other means," Cook explained.

Cook also revealed that he has invested in cryptocurrency when he was asked whether he owns Bitcoin or Ehtherium. "I think it's reasonable to own it as a part of a diversified portfolio. I'm not giving anybody investment advice, by the way. I have been interested in it for a while. I have been researching it and so forth ... I think it's interesting," he said. He didn't specify which currency he has invested in.

Cook also talked about NFTs and said that he finds them interesting. However, he also said that "it will take a while to play out in a way that is for the mainstream person."

During the conference, Cook was also asked to comment on installing apps through sideloading.

"If you want to sideload, you can buy an Android phone. That choice exists when you go into the carrier shop. If that's important to you, then you should buy an Android phone. It's just too risky to do that. It wouldn't be an iPhone if it didn't maximize security and privacy," he said.