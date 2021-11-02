Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says iPhone 13 is not any different from iPhone 12 and he is wrong

The iPhone 13 may be close to being an absolute head turner. That is because, while most Apple fans have lauded the new iPhone, many think it is not that impressive. Among them is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who seems rather unimpressed by the new iPhone 13. He said that he "can't tell the difference really" between the iPhone 13 and last year's iPhone 12. Well, he may be right, but only to a small level, because the iPhone 13 is Apple's fastest and most capable phone.

Wozniak, who permanently left Apple long back in 1985, told Yahoo News that he finds the new iPhone 13 nearly indistinguishable from the previous model. "I got the new iPhone; I can't tell the difference really," he said. "The software that's in it applies to older iPhones, I presume and that's the good part." Not just the iPhone 13, Wozniak also had mostly unfavourable feedback for the Apple Watch Series 7, which, according to him, does not look any different from the Apple Watch Series 6.

Launched in September earlier this year, the new iPhone 13 features a 120Hz display on Pro models while the battery capacities on all four models have been bumped up. The cameras have become better with features such as Cinematic mode and ProRes mode, and the build quality has also been improved. The smaller notch and diagonally-positioned cameras with bigger sensors make the iPhone 13 look different from the iPhone 12, although not as strikingly.

Yes, you cannot easily tell the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 apart from afar, but there is more at play than just how the two generations look. The hardware on the iPhone 13 is the best to come yet from Apple.

The A15 Bionic processor is the fastest on an iPhone, allowing users to work on heavy files and apps. For instance, the new ProRes format - which is the raw format that movie makers and creators prefer over the compressed ones - can be easily edited on the iPhone. Editing videos with features such as Cinematic mode and Dolby Vision is a breeze on the iPhone 13, and that speaks volumes about how capable the processor is.

Similarly, the new ProMotion displays on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max give you the best way to experience apps and games. And that is much better than what you see on last year's iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The cameras, too, have been upgraded to give better results, even if the photos look only minutely better than what last year's iPhone 12 can shoot. And while that may be one way to look at the iPhone 13, the battery is the department where the new iPhone series shines.

In our review of all four iPhone 13 models, plus in the tests from the entire review community, the battery on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max have shown they can last longer than their counterparts on last year's iPhone 12 series. That means your iPhone 13 will give you more power to use apps, click photos, record videos, and play games. And that, I think, should be a reason good enough to call the iPhone 13 better than the iPhone 12.

But Wozniak, who co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976, does not seem impressed by the iPhone 13 and still uses the iPhone 8. "I'd rather wait and watch that one. I'm happy with my iPhone 8 — which is the same as the iPhone 7, which is the same as the iPhone 6, to me," he said. This is not the first time Wozniak has criticised the iPhone. Back when iPhone X was launched, he said that he would not be purchasing it on the first day of release. But even though Wozniak may come across as stingy about Apple's products, he has appreciated a few of them. For instance, Wozniak said the Apple Watch was his "favourite piece of technology in the world right now."