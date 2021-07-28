Apple continues to sell iPhone 12 series in big numbers even as we prepare for iPhone 13 line-up

Apple has registered a strong growth in the June quarter of 2021 as iPhone 12 series smartphones continue to sell in big numbers even as we are preparing for the iPhone 13 line-up. The tech giant posted a massive $81.43 billion revenue for the past quarter a year-over-year increase of 36 percent and a new all-time record for the June quarter. The growth numbers are better than what were predicted by the analysts. This has helped Apple register a net quarterly profit of $21.7 billion.

A major part of this growth came from emerging countries including India, Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, said last night during the company's earnings call for the June quarter.

"Today, Apple is reporting a very strong quarter with double-digit revenue growth across our product and services categories and in every geographic segment. We set a new June quarter revenue record of $81.4 billion, up 36% from last year, and the vast majority of markets we tracked grew double digits, with especially strong growth in emerging markets, including India, Latin America and Vietnam," Cook revealed.

iPhone 12 series continue to rule

The June quarter is usually considered a slow period for iPhone sales as most interested buyers are waiting for the new line-up which is usually launched around September. Even the older models tend to get more affordable after the next-generation devices are unveiled. However, the iPhone 12 models sold even more than before in this quarter. The sales were up by nearly 50 per cent compared to this time a year ago.

This shows that consumers have received the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 models well. The reports suggest that iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max might get major upgrades on previous generation devices. The Pro models are tipped to feature 120Hz displays while the cameras should also get improvements.

Both Mac and iPad sales up when compared to last year. The Mac saw a growth of 16.3 percent while the iPad sales went up by 11.9 percent. Cook said that the Mac had its best June quarter ever, and the iPad's was its best in "nearly a decade."

India plays an important role

India has always been a major smartphone market and this year Apple seems to have done better than before in the country. The company's growth was led by a general rise in demand for electronic products, price cuts on older models and introduction of more affordable options like iPhone SE (2020). All these things made the Apple products more accessible in the country.

It has also focused on bringing more services to both India and in global markets. Apple rolled out a new lossless streaming tier and Dolby Atmos spatial audio for its premium music service in June. It should encourage more users to subscribe to Apple services, further adding to company's earnings in the next quarter.