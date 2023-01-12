Apple could finally offer MacBooks with a touchscreen after criticizing the tech for years

Apple has finally started working on a touchscreen MacBook, according to details revealed by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The company might be a bit late to the party, but it is expected to launch a polished product that will offer a better experience to users. For years, Apple offered an old-school design with its iPhones, but it implemented the punch-hole display design in a better way.

However, the cited source is claiming that a touchscreen laptop isn't coming anytime soon. He said that Apple engineers are currently "actively engaged in the project," which basically means that the tech giant will be producing touchscreen Macs in the future. The laptop is said to arrive in 2025, which is about two years away. But, you never know Apple could announce it a bit early too if the product gets ready a little faster.

Apple is said to launch MacBook Pro with a touchscreen, but it won't have an extraordinary design, as per the report. People will likely see a traditional laptop design with a trackpad and a keyboard, but the display would have support for touch input, according to the source. The reports suggest that the company would use macOS only for the new product and it won't be combining ipadOS and macOS.

But, it is also a bit surprising to see that Apple has finally considered the idea of offering a touchscreen laptop because this is one major tech company that has criticized this for a long time. Back in 2010, Steve Jobs said that computers with touch input are "ergonomically terrible." The company has always believed that its iPads are the best computers with touch input and they are well-optimized for that. The Macs work well with indirect input. But, this suggests that if the company makes the touchscreen feature available on its laptops too, then this could hamper its iPad sales. With time, Apple has optimized its iPads well and launched several accessories for it to turn them into MacBooks for users.

While there is still a lot of time for the launch of this laptop, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple has plans to announce a MacBook with an OLED panel. This is said to arrive by the end of next year, but not before that. It is tipped to feature a thinner and lighter design – all thanks OLED technology.

In case you are unaware, all the current MacBooks come with an LCD screen and the 2022 Pro models have mini-LED backlighting as well as ProMotion. OLED displays don't require backlighting and emit their own visible light, so they are able to provide better contrast and battery life to users.