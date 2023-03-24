Apple cracks down on employees not coming to office, makes 3 day attendance must

While Apple hasn't yet announced layoffs, the company has been taking some strict measures to not reach that stage. The tech giant has reportedly delayed bonuses and slashed its travel budget. It has even paused some of the projects and paused hiring. Apple has also reined in budgets across departments and done a few more things to save costs. Now, it has been discovered that Apple has cracked down on employees not coming to office, people familiar with the matter told The Platformer.

Apple is reportedly tracking the attendance of employees and is giving them warnings that if they don't come to the office three days a week, then the company will take action against them. The cited source has asserted that Apple could fire employees if they don't comply with the rule. But, this is not a company-wide policy and will remain limited to some departments. The cited source is pretty liable and is known for offering accurate information.

A recent report from Bloomberg claimed that managers at different levels have been acting tough about attendance as the employees have been asked to report to the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Following this, several workers reportedly fear that Apple could fire employees if they fail to meet the set requirements.

The cited source also reported that Apple has also been tracking employees' work attendance and hours. So, this has scared employees to the level that they believe if the required working hours are not completed, then it could lead to termination. This is because it is being said the company has taken a lot of measures to push employees to resign by their own wish, which will help save the company's money.

Furthermore, the same source also asserted Apple has completely paused hiring for some departments, and jobs are open only for fewer roles that are important. The tech giant has reportedly delayed the bonuses of corporate teams. Additionally, Apple, which used to offer bonuses twice a year, will be giving the payouts only once in October.

It is being said that even if some people are leaving the company, Apple is not filling up the roles by bringing in new workers. The cited source also reported that some of the projects like a HomePod with a screen have also been paused by the tech company and postponed until next. This basically enables Apple to push its research and development budget to other important projects.