Apple Days Sale makes iPhone 13, MacBook Air M1, AirPods cheaper: All discounts and deals

Vijay Sales is hosting an Apple Days Sale on its platform and is offering discounts on several devices. These include iPhone 13, MacBook Air M1, Mac Mini M1, AirPods and more. The sale is already live and will last till December 31. If you have been waiting for a brand-specific sale to buy the new iPhone or any other Apple product, then this is probably the best time to buy them. The sale also includes exchange and bank card offers. Here's a quick look at all the best deals that are available online on Apple devices.

Apple Days Sale: A look at best deals

The new iPhone 13 5G is selling at a discounted price of Rs 75,900. The original price of the handset is Rs 79,900, which means that the site is giving a discount of Rs 4,000. iPhone 13 is a new 5G smartphone from Apple, which received significant upgrades in terms of camera, screen and storage. The device also has a bigger battery in comparison to the iPhone 12.

Interested buyers can check out exchange offers on the site. One can also check out the deal available on Amazon. While the e-commerce giant is selling the device at the original price, you can avail Rs 6,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,950.

If your budget is a little restricted, then you can consider buying the iPhone 12. It is listed for Rs 61,299, down from Rs 65,900. So, you are getting a discount of Rs 4,601. For a better deal, you can buy the device through Flipkart as the same is available for Rs 54,199. While the iPhone 13 will offer you a great flagship-level experience, you can also buy the iPhone 12 as it is reliable both in terms of performance and software.

Apart from these iPhones, the MacBook Air M1 has also received a massive discount of Rs 9,290. It is selling for as low as Rs 83,610, down from Rs 92,900. It offers a powerful Apple M1 processor, sleek design and hours of battery life. It will appeal to those who are looking for a premium experience and price is not a concern.

The MacBook Pro M1 is also on sale and can be purchased for Rs 1,10,610. There is also something for smartwatch lovers. The Apple Watch Series 7 is currently available for Rs 39,100, down from Rs 41,900. So, you are getting a Rs 2,800 discount. While the discount amount might not be very high, you are getting a decent deal. Other e-commerce sites such as Flipkart and Amazon, are selling the same at quite high prices.

Similarly, the Apple Watch SE is available at Rs 27,900, and the third-generation AirPods can be purchased for as low as Rs 17,300. The Pro variant of the Airpods has received a bigger discount and it is available for Rs 20,490, down from Rs 24,900. This clearly suggests that the site is giving Rs 4,410 off on this audio product.