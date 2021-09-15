Apple discontinues iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max after iPhone 13 launch

Apple has launched a slew of products in the September 14 launch event. The Cupertino-giant unveiled the iPhone 13 series, the Apple Watch 7 series and the iPad 9th generation and the new iPad Mini. However, soon after the launch, the prices of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 were slashed and Apple even discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. As per reports, the iPhone 12 Pro models have disappeared from the Apple website to make room for the iPhone 13 series.

The MacRumours report was first to point out that the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max have been removed from the Apple website. This is something Apple has done previously as well. Last year when it announced the iPhone 12 series, Apple had discontinued the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max models.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro models will continue to be available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart and othe platforms till the stocks last. So the iPhones that are currently available on the Apple website include the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple has also slashed the price of the iPhone 12 across the globe. iPhone 12 64GB variant is now priced at Rs 65,900, the phone was launched at Rs 79,900. The price of the iPhone 12 128GB has also been reduced. It now retails at Rs 70,900, the model was previously being sold for Rs 84,900. The 256GB of the device has also received a price cut. You can now get the iPhone 12 256 GB for Rs 80,900.

Coming to the iPhone 13, although there is no major overhaul in the design apart from the diagonally placed cameras, the iPhone 13 comes with powerful insides. It has got some interesting features like the cinematic mode, which is being considered the ideal tool for filmmaking. The iPhone 13 also comes with a better battery, better camera performance. Apple claimed that the iPhone 13 would offer about 2.5 hours longer battery life than the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 13 starts at Rs 79,900 for the all-new 128GB base model. The 256GB model is priced at Rs 89,900, and the top-end model now is the 512GB model at Rs 109,900.