Apple elevates Johny Srouji as hardware chief, revamps team into five segments

Apple announced several executive-level changes at the company, starting with the new era of leadership. Firstly, Apple CEO Tim Cook will be stepping down in September, and John Ternus will be taking over his place. In addition to this transition, the company has appointed Johny Srouji as chief hardware officer (CHO), placing him in charge of Apple’s entire hardware engineering organisation, including silicon, iPhone, Mac, and future device development at Apple.

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Srouji previously served as senior vice president of Hardware Technologies at Apple, and now he will be stepping into a bigger role “effective immediately.” He has been part of Apple since 2008, leading breakthroughs like building custom chips, starting with A4 and several hardware technologies such as Apple silicon, batteries, cameras, storage controllers, sensors, displays, cellular modems, and others across Apple’s entire product line.

Must read: “This is not goodbye”: Tim Cook as he steps down as Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “He has played a singular role in driving Apple’s silicon strategy, and his influence has been felt deeply not just inside the company, but across the industry.”

“He has always led his organisation with remarkable deftness and judgment, and time and again, his team has delivered breakthrough innovations that have transformed our products. We are incredibly fortunate to have him as Apple’s chief hardware officer,” Cook added.

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Apple's five-way hardware split

Alongside Srouji’s new role at Apple, the company has merged the hardware engineering and hardware technologies divisions into a “under a single organisation.” According to a 9To5Mac report, Srouji shared an internal email to employees revealing the transition.

Must read: Who is John Ternus? Apple's new CEO, replacing Tim Cook, as he moves to a new role

“I am excited to bring these teams together, to integrate them further, and to help us innovate in an even bigger way than we already do,” the memo reads. Furthermore, the new division will be restructured into five clearly defined teams, such as hardware engineering, silicon, advanced technologies, platform architecture and project management divisions. These teams will be led by the following executive:

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Hardware engineering: Led by Tom Marieb, focusing on building Apple’s physical devices (like iPhone, Mac, etc.).

Silicon: Led by Sri Santhanam, handling Apple’s custom chips

Advanced technologies: Led by Zongjian Chen, working on future and experimental tech.

Platform architecture: Led by Tim Millet, designing how hardware and software systems fit together.

Project management: Led by Donny Nordhues, ensuring projects run on time and smoothly.

