Apple employees resist company's hybrid work model, say lack of flexibility forced some to quit

Apple, in a letter to its employees last month, had noted that it would adopt a hybrid work model wherein employees would be required to turn up three days at the office from September. Several reports of the company's employees resisting the new work model have surfaced since then. 80 employees wrote a letter to company CEO Tim Cook. The employees in the letter have noted that "Apple's remote,location-flexible work policy, and the communication around it, have already forced some of our colleagues to quit."



Apple employees also carried out a survey on remote work on the company's Slack channel and received over 1700 responses, reported by The Verge. According to reports, 90 percent of the employees selected "strongly agree" for the statement, "location-flexible working options are a very important issue to me," 58 percent noted they were worried that some of their colleagues would quit because of Apple's lack of remote-work options, and almost 37 percent said they might have to leave themselves. The Slack channel has more than 6,000 members.

The employees in the letter expressed that they feel a disconnect Apple's top executives viewed remote work and how many employees experienced it. Some employees noted that they felt unheard and at times actively ignored.

Deirdre O'Brien, senior vice president of retail and people told The Verge in an interview said, "We believe that in-person collaboration is essential to our culture and our future. If we take a moment to reflect on our unbelievable product launches this past year, the products and the launch execution were built upon the base of years of work that we did when we were all together in person."



Tim Cook in his email had announced that employees would be required to work in the office from September. He wrote, "I look forward to seeing your faces. I know I'm not alone in missing the hum of activity, the energy, creativity, and collaboration of our in-person meetings and the sense of community we've all built."

He had stated in the mail that most employees will be asked to come to the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. On the remaining days, the employees can continue working from home. The Work from the home option will only be given to some employees because the teams that need to work from the office will have to return to the office five days a week.



