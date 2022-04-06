Apple employees threaten to quit because Tim Cook told them to come back to office

Apple is asking its employees to return to the office from April 11, but most employees do not seem very keen to move to a hybrid work setup. As per reports, some employees have also threatened to quit if the company forces them to return to the office space. The tech giant is all set to resume hybrid work from April 11, enforcing two in-office days weekly by May 2, and three days a week by May 23.

The New York Post reported about an Apple employee taking on a message board called Blind to state that he doesn't care about returning to office ever. "I don't give a single f--k about ever coming back to work here," the message read.

There are many more employees who feel the same way. Reacting to the message, another worker said, "I'm gonna do the same". One more said, "Hell YEAH my man let's do this! F--k RTO". One of the employees also said they would send in their resignation as soon as the hybrid work culture restarts. "I already know I won't be able to deal with the commute and sitting around for 8 hours," one of the employees said.

At the time of discussing the return to office process, Apple CEO Tim Cook primarily addressed employees who were excited about coming to office. "For many of you, I know that returning to the office represents a long-awaited milestone and a positive sign that we can engage more fully with the colleagues who play such an important role in our lives. For others, it may also be an unsettling change," Cook said in his speech.

Since most companies are calling people back to the office, employees do not have an option but to quit their jobs and look for remote working opportunities. The New York Post report claims that employees are looking to apply at other tech companies that offer more flexible work options. "Totally bummed and looking into full remote jobs now," the report quoted an Apple employee.

Even since the COVID-19 situation subsided globally, the US President has also been urging workers to return to their offices, but most employees showed disinterest or are less readily accepting the new normal. As per some recent studies and research, most employees are comfortable working remotely and are not ready to move back to the office space.

As per a report from Pew Research Center, "sixty percent of workers with jobs that can be done from home say when the coronavirus outbreak is over, if they have the choice, they'd like to work from home all or most of the time. This is up from 54 per cent who said the same in 2020".

Besides Apple, other tech companies, including Google, want their employees back in the office and to get used to the new normal. Google is also offering employees free electric scooters. Read more about it here.

Also Read | Google Maps will soon display toll prices to help you plan your trips better

Also Read | Realme C31 goes on sale today with Rs 500 discount but conditions apply

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 specifications leaked ahead of the launch