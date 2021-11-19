Apple employees to return to office on Feb 1 instead of January

Apple employees will return to the office in February instead of January. Earlier, the Apple employees were expected to return to the office from January 22. However, a new report reveals that the deadline has been pushed to February 1 as a part of the company's hybrid work system. Most offices have resumed operations in view of the declining Covid-19 cases. In some countries and regions, the Covid-19 cases have witnessed a drop.The decline in Covid-19 cases is one of the reasons why most companies are eyeing resuming operations.

As per the Information, Apple is all set to welcome its employees back to office, after postponing the deadline several times. The new deadline is now February 1. It has been reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook informed his employees about the new work plan through an email. He revealed that the company would adopt a phased return to office. The employees have been asked to go to the office only two days a week. This will be the initial setup and may continue for months, post which the company will ask some employees to go to office atleast three days a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Tuesdays. Apple will allow some teams to work from home on Fridays and Wednesdays.

Cook in his email said that there are a few teams that "have a greater need to work in person". He added that those groups will be required to work from office atleast four or five days a week. Cook said that the company will offer some teams up to one month of remote work. Previously, he had only promised a remote work of two weeks.

"For all that we've been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other. Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate," Cook had said in an email to its employees about the hybrid work model that the company plans to adopt.Cook had previously asked most of his employees to work from the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.



