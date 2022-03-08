Apple event 2022: iPad Air 5 unveiled with M1 chip, 5G support, and more

Apple today showed off a bunch of new products and one of them is the iPad Air 5. The company updated this tablet back in 2020 and a new version was due for an upgrade. This year, Apple chose to use its most powerful M1 processor for the fifth generation of the iPad Air, instead of A15 Bionic chip powering the iPhone 13 series. Apple is blurring the lines between its mid-range iPad Air tablet and its flagship iPad Pro model with the addition of a powerful M1 chip to offer users flagship-level performance at a reasonable rate.

The iPad Pro still remains the top-end model with features like a ProMotion display with XDR technology. For your reference, the iPad Air 4 packs an A14 Bionic processor. Apple's M1 chip is about 60 per cent faster than the latest A14 Bionic, which is powering the older generation of iPad Air. It features an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU.

There are no changes in the design department and the iPad Air 5 comes with a big display with squared-off edges. A fingerprint sensor is built-in into the power button for additional security. Apple has also included a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera on the front for a better video call experience. The device also gets support for Apple's Centre Stage feature as well. This basically helps detect the subject during a video call and puts it on the front.