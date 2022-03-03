Apple event set for March 8: iPhone SE 3 5G, new Macs, and new iPad may launch

Apple will hold its first event of 2022 on March 8, the company announced through an invite that teases "Peek Performance". Like always, Apple has not disclosed what new products it will introduce at the event, but rumours indicate the Sprint Event will see the launch of the third-generation iPhone SE with 5G, a new iPad Air, and at least two new Macs Mac mini and MacBook Pro - with Apple Silicon chips.

The Apple March 8 event will begin at 10 am PST, which translates to 11.30 pm IST, the same day. Apple will be live-streaming the event on various platforms. If you have an iPhone, you will be able to watch the virtual event on the Apple TV app. So can users of iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. You can also go to YouTube to watch the live stream from Apple's official channel and, obviously, the Apple website.

What to expect from Apple Spring Event

While there is no official confirmation, rumours are rife that the spotlight at the event will be on the next affordable iPhone. Apple is likely to launch the third-generation iPhone SE that will bring new hardware, as well as 5G connectivity to the masses.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has time and again suggested that the iPhone SE 3 - as it is dubbed - will come with the A15 Bionic chipset, better cameras, and 5G, but any design changes are unlikely. In other words, the next iPhone SE may still look like the existing 2nd-generation iPhone SE.

But Apple is placing bets on 5G, which is expected to be available in more countries, including India, later this year. The iPhone SE 3 will be Apple's cheapest 5G iPhone, and analysts believe that it could attract people who normally go for Android phones in the mid-range.

The next in the lineup could be the iPad Air 5. Apple announced the iPad Air 4 back in 2020, so chances are that Apple will refresh the lineup with a new model that, according to rumours, will come with an A15 Bionic chipset, 5G connectivity, a better 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle FaceTime camera, and support for Center Stage in it.

Apple may be looking to refresh its Mac lineup in a grand way at the upcoming event. Rumours have suggested that Apple may be looking to launch two new Macs, if not three. The fact that Apple filed three new Mac products at the Eurasian Economic Database a few days ago hints at three new models, but Gurman and several other sources are of the belief that Apple will launch a new entry-level MacBook Pro and the most powerful Mac mini computer yet.

The MacBook Pro is expected to come with the M2 chip but let go of things like ProMotion. The Mac mini, on the other hand, may come with the M1 Max, M1 Pro, and a third superior version of M1 Max chips - making it dramatically powerful and faster than the Intel version.

