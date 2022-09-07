Apple event tonight: How to watch iPhone 14 event and what to expect

Apple will finally host its "Far Out" event later today. This is one of the biggest tech events of the year, where Apple announces its new set of iPhones, alongside some new products. The company is holding this iPhone 14 event in person after about two years as the last two events were held online due to Covid 19. People can sit at their homes and watch Apple's event via online platforms. Here's how you can watch the live stream and what to expect at the event.

Apple event 2022: How to watch live stream and what is the time

Apple's 'Far Out' event will take place tonight and it will begin at 10:00 AM PST, which basically means that the iPhone 14 event will start at 10.30PM for Indians. Those who wish to watch Apple's latest event will be able to live-stream it via the official Apple website and its YouTube channel. We will also be covering the Apple event, so people can come back here to get updates on whatever will be announced.

Do keep in mind that Apple's keynotes are usually pretty long, so the event won't likely get over before 11:45AM.

Apple event tonight: What to expect?

While Apple is expected to announce a bunch of new products, all the eyeballs will likely be on the iPhone 14 series. The company is expected to announce four new iPhones today. These will likely be iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Apple is also expected to introduce a new iPhone model, which could either be called iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus.

The Pro models are said to get major upgrades in all the departments, while the other two variants might receive minor upgrades. The pricing of the iPhone 14 series will be announced today. The starting price of the iPhone 14 could start from Rs 79,990 or be higher than that. Alongside the new iPhones, it is also expected to unveil Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch Pro as well as AirPods Pro 2.