Apple expected to launch an iPhone Ultra next year, could be called iPhone 16 Ultra

Apple may consider launching an Ultra variant of the iPhone in 2024 alongside iPhone Pro and Pro Max variants. The ultra variant is said to be the most expensive device in the iPhone lineup, but details remain unclear. If we go by the naming scheme, Apple may call it iPhone 16 Ultra, which may sit alongside iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, but this is purely speculation.

Rumours about iPhone Ultra surfaced last year, and it was reported that Apple might replace this year's iPhone 15 Pro Max with iPhone 15 Ultra. The leak came from notable Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, the same analyst now states that the Pro Max variant will continue to stay (for now). In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman writes:

"But instead of renaming the Pro Max 'the Ultra,' Apple could add an even higher-end iPhone above both Pro models. Internally, the company has discussed doing just that — potentially in time for the 2024 iPhone release."

As mentioned, the rumoured iPhone 16 Ultra would be the most expensive variant in the lineup, and Apple may use more expensive materials on the smartphone - similar to Apple Watch Ultra. This might help the company justify the price tag as iPhone prices continue to increase each year. We can expect the company to use a titanium body instead of an aluminium frame for increased durability. Titanium is also known as a skin-friendly metal, and it may help maintain weight. Otherwise, Apple may consider adding glass made of sapphire to make it more scratch-prone.

Gurman also claims that Apple might offer further camera improvements with iPhone 16 Ultra (or whatever it might be called). Other key features include a faster chip and a larger display. The newsletter notes, "There also may be more future-forward features, such as finally dropping the charging port."

Last year, Apple clearly started distinguishing between regular iPhone and iPhone Pro variants. The regular iPhone 14 and 14 Max variants received mild upgrades compared to the iPhone 13, but the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max include a new display notch, processor, and cameras. Apple used a similar formula for Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. The ultra model features a tougher body and more premium materials. Naturally, it is the most expensive in the lineup.

It could be speculated that Apple is trying to implement Samsung's formula for its premium smartphones. Samsung killed the productivity-focused Note series and added similar capabilities to the more consumer-focused Galaxy S series. Last year, its S22 Ultra had big updates. However, Samsung's main focus is on its foldables. Gurman notes that Apple may not launch a foldable phone soon, so its focus should be on this Ultra variant for now.