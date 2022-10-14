Apple fined Rs 150 crore for selling iPhones without a charger in Brazil

Apple is again slapped with a huge fine for offering iPhones in Brazil without a charger. A Brazilian court has ordered the company to pay BRL 100 million (around Rs 150 Crore) and ruled that Apple will have to include a charger in the retail box, along with the smartphone if the brand is willing to sell its iPhones in the country.

The Sao Paulo state court ruling against Apple comes after a lawsuit was filed by the association of borrowers, consumers, and taxpayers, saying that the brand is committing "abusive practices" by selling its premium devices without a charger. Apple has asserted that it will appeal the decision of the court, which is something that the company said for the previous ruling too.

Apple was previously fined nearly $2.5 million in September this year over the same issue. The company was also banned from selling its iPhones in Brazil until it is planning to offer a charger too, in the box.

In response to this, the company said that it stopped offering an adapter as part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions. But, the top authorities disagreed with Apple, saying that there is "no evidence that selling the smartphone without a charger will offer environmental protections," according to a report by Reuters.

In addition to this, the authorities also believe that people are anyway required to spend extra to buy the charger. The adapter is an important accessory that is needed to charge the phone's battery and the product can't work without it. So, Apple will have to ship a charger too in the box, according to the court ruling.

"It is evident that, under the justification of a 'green initiative,' the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adaptors that were previously supplied along with the product," the court's decision said.