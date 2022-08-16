Apple fires 100 contract workers employed with HR department, move aimed at slowing down hirings

Apple is the latest tech company to lay off its workers. A report from Bloomberg claims that the tech giant has sacked as many as 100 contract-based recruiters in the past week, which isn't surprising as many top tech companies are either laying off employees or freezing hiring to save some cost and this is also the case with Apple.

The cited source says that Apple took the decision to control hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The report suggests that the 100 contract workers, who were recently sacked, were responsible for hiring new employees for the company. Apple is one of the most popular and valuable tech firms in the world. So, this news could come as a shock to many people.

The report further asserts that Apple is making changes to its current business needs, which is the major reason for the layoffs. But, this doesn't seem to be the only reason as the tech giant in its earnings conference call, reported that Apple would be more cautious in its spending. This basically suggests that the company is trying to save some cost by firing some workers, which is something that a lot of tech companies are doing as they fear the recession storm, which is believed to hit soon.

Apple will continue to invest in some areas, as per the report. The brand is just slowing hiring. "We believe in investing through the downturn," Apple's CEO Tim Cook told analysts. "And so we'll continue to hire people and invest in areas, but we are being more deliberate in doing so in recognition of the realities of the environment."

Just recently, Google also announced that it is slowing hiring, but we haven't heard of any layoffs. Though, the company's CEO Sundar Pichai has issued a warning to work efficiently or layoff could happen. The search giant has previously said that the company has too many employees but too few work.

Microsoft recently laid off more than 2,000 employees, as per reports. It was a cost-cutting measure. Other companies such as Netflix, Shopify, Coinbase, Alibaba, and Robinhood, fired some of the workers for more or less the same reason - restructuring.

