Apple fixes bug that recorded conversations with Siri even after opting out

Apple has fixed a bug in your iPhone that could have recorded your conversations with Siri even if you had opted out of it. Back in 2019, Apple rolled out an option to let users opt-out of sharing their conversations with Siri. However, Apple noted that despite the option of opting out, a bug in iOS 15 resulted in recordings of users' conversations with Siri. Apple has now fixed the bug.

As per ZDnet, Apple noted that a bug found in the iOS 15 recorded users' conversations with Siri even when they had opted-out of the feature. The report said that the recordings of some users were being stored and shared with the company instead of deleting it. This was found even after users opted out of the setting.

"With iOS 15.2, we turned off the Improve Siri & Dictation setting for many Siri users while we fixed a bug introduced with iOS 15. This bug inadvertently enabled the setting for a small portion of devices. Since identifying the bug, we stopped reviewing and are deleting audio received from all affected devices," Apple told ZDnet.

The report notes that as soon as Apple discovered the bug, it turned off the setting for many Siri users by rolling out an update, iOS 15.2 The update settings also fixed the bug. However, the latest iOS 15.4, which is currently at its beta stage, will ask users if they want to opt-out of the setting after the update has been installed.

Although Apple has acknowledged the bug, it hasn't revealed how many users were affected and has not shared the figure for the number of phones that were affected. You should upgrade to iOS 15.2 if you have an iPhone and if you use Siri frequently. That is because the bug in iOS 15 might listen to your conversation, record it and then share its with Apple.