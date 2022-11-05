Apple gets new iPhone 14 supplier in India 

Pegatron is Apple's new iPhone 14 supplier in India. As per Bloomberg News, Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp has begun assembling the iPhone 14 in India. This makes Pegatron the second Apple supplier to make the iPhone 14 in India, people familiar with the matter told the publication. However, they refused to reveal their identity because the manufacturing plan has not been made public yet.

The news comes after Apple's Foxconn plant in China was put under lockdown due to China's zero-covid policy. The Foxconn plant is situated in the Zhengzhou city of China. Apple and Pegatron have refused to comment on the matter.

In India, Apple's Pegatron facility is based in Tamil Nadu. Apple currently has three suppliers in India including Wistron, Pegatron and Foxconn. The Wistron plant is based in Bengaluru. Apple currently produces the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models in India. However, the the Pro models that are selling in India are all imported.

Apple's Pegatron facility employed more than 7,000 employees in September. As per reports, it began making iPhone 12 handsets earlier this year.

Apple is reportedly planning to shift out the production hubs from China because of the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing. However, one reason why it may not be so easy to shift production out of China is that the majority of iPhone components are built in the country, as per Counterpoint senior analyst Ivan Lam said.

So if Apple moves the production out of China, the components have to be shipped to wherever devices are assembled.

