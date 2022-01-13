Apple Glasses may correct your eyesight, new patent reveals

Rumoured Apple Glass is expected to come with a bevvy of features. One of the most talked-about features that the glasses may have is the ability to correct your vision. Apple is yet to officially confirm anything related to the Apple Glasses, a patent reveals that Apple may have the feature vision correction feature in the wearable. The new patent was granted to Apple on Thursday and was first spotted by Apple Insider.

The Apple Glass patent is titled "Tunable and foveated lens systems," it can double up as a regular pair of glasses. However, users would not require prescription glasses for this as the system comes with the ability to adjust the position of the lenses automatically and anybody can use the feature without any problems.

"A pair of eyeglasses may include one or more adjustable lenses that are each configured to align with a respective one of a user's eyes. The adjustable lenses may include a foveated liquid crystal adjustable lens stacked with a non-liquid-crystal adjustable lens such as a fluid-filled lens or an Alvarez lens. The foveated adjustable lens may include electrically modulated optical material such as one or more liquid crystal cells. The liquid crystal cells may include arrays of electrodes that extend along one, two, three, four, or more than four directions. The control circuitry may apply control signals to the array of electrodes in each liquid crystal cell to produce the desired phase profile. Each lens may be foveated such that portions of the lens within the user's gaze exhibit a different phase profile than portions of the lens outside of the user's gaze," the Apple patent reads.

The Apple Glass is expected to come with control circuitry, a sensor system that tracks the user's gaze

and adjustable lens components that align with the user's eye. The patent says that the technology would allow Apple Glass to adjust to various vision problems including near-sightedness, far-sightedness, astigmatism, and others. Users can solely use the glasses for vision correction with smart features turned off.

However, it is important to note that Apple wins many patents but not all of them make their way to the market. So the company may or may not launch the device. The information shared in the patent should be taken with a grain of salt.