Apple has added iPhone 6 Plus to its vintage list, here is what it means

If you own an Apple iPhone 6 Plus, you now own a vintage product. Apple has added the iPhone 6 Plus, which was launched almost five years ago, to its vintage list. This indicates that the smartphone has run its complete cycle of production. Apple launched the iPhone 6 Plus alongside the iPhone 6. The iPhone 6 Plus was also the first from the Apple series to bring large displays to the market.

As per Apple, products are added to the vintage category when Apple stops distributing them for sale more than five and less than seven years ago. Similarly, Apple adds products to the obsolete category when it stops distributing them for sale for more than 7 years. Although Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, the Mac notebooks are exempted from it. They are eligible for an additional battery-only repair period. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products.

So the iPhone 6 Plus now joins the list of vintage iPhones, including the iPhone 4, iPhone 4s, iPhone 4s 8GB, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 3G, among others. People who still have the iPhone 6 Plus should not fret because Apple authorized service providers may continue to offer repair services for the iPhone 6 Plus up to seven years post discontinuation.

The iPhone 6 series, which comprises of the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus, was launched in September 2014. The iPhone 6 featured a 4.7-inch display whereas the iPhone 6 Plus featured a 5.5-inch display. The 5.5 inch display was a rarity back then and it was the first time Apple had introduced a phone with a huge display. Apple doesn't make phones with a 5.5-inch display anymore, but it still has phones with a 4.7-inch display. The iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 4.7-inch display.

The iPhone 6 Plus featured an Apple A8 chipset and some first-ever features like Apple Pay. The iPhone 6 series was a rage in the international markets. The iPhone 6 series was the first to feature the iPhone to feature curved edges. Before the launching of the iPhone 6, all the previous iPhones featured a flat-edged design, which was brought back with the iPhone 12 series.