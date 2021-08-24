Apple has been scanning iCloud Mail for child exploitation images since 2019

Apple's CSAM scanning will not be a new move, it seems. The company has reportedly been using such electronic signatures to identify child porn on iCloud Mail since 2019. The feature just has not been used on iCloud photos until now.

The revelation comes in the form of a new report by 9to5Mac. Apple has confirmed to the publication that it already scans iCloud Mail for CSAM. The tech major has been using image matching technology on its iCloud Mail since 2019 "to help find and report child exploitation."

The report also cites an archived version of Apple's child safety page confirming the activity. In the page, Apple mentions that it has developed "robust protections at all levels of our software platform" to detect CSAM. It even mentions the image matching technology it uses, "much like spam filters in email," to detect such material on iCloud Mail.

Each CSAM match generated by the technology is then validated with individual review. Apple then takes an action based on this review, banning any account found possessing such material.

9to5Mac notes that email is not an encrypted form of communication, thus making it easy for Apple to scan attachments as the mails pass through the Apple servers. Apple also agreed to conducting a limited scanning of some other user data on its servers. It did not specify the type of data under scan, but it denied using the technology for CSAM scanning on iCloud Photos.

That is until now. Going forward, the company has announced its plans to bring a similar scanning tool to iCloud backup that will look through users' Photos for CSAM content. Additionally, Messages, Siri and Search will also be scanned for such material.

Apple says that it will use machine learning processes on Messages and iCloud Photos for this CSAM scanning. The processes will work within the device of the user and not at Apple's server end. If a particular content ticks off the checks in place, it will be marked by the processes for independent review by Apple.

Apple has repeatedly assured users that the tool will not hamper user privacy in any way. There are, however, sceptics of the technology that argue otherwise. Some concerning evidence against Apple's claims has also been brought up by researchers from around the world. A recent finding shows that Apple's anti-CSAM tool might not be as effective in its work as expected. You can read all about this here.