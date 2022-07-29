Apple has delayed opening its first ever Apple Store in India

Apple has yet again delayed opening the first official Apple Store in India. Ironically, India contributes majorly to Apple's overall growth as the iPhone sells like a hotcake in India. Apple was scheduled to open a physical store in India in 2021 but due to the pandemic, the process kept getting delayed. Apple has once again delayed its plans of opening a physical store and now it is reported that the store will be opened only by 2023.

As per Economic Times, Apple was speculated to open its first every physical store in India this year but the plan has been delayed yet again.Apple has now pushed the launch date to early 2023, as per the the report, the company is aiming to open the store in India between January and March. Apple has picked Mumbai as the first Indian city to get a physical Apple store. The reports reveal that the store in Mumbai is set to be 22,000 square feet, will have an iconic design and would be known as the landmark store.

Reports also state that Apple will not disappoint the fans living in Delhi. As the Cupertino-giant, Apple is also planning to open a second, smaller store in New Delhi that will measure 10,000-12,000 square feet.

Apart from the stores in Mumbai and New Delhi, Apple is also planning to launch its physical store locations in malls and high-end shopping locations across India. Others cities include Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore.



Apple opened its online store in India back in 2021. The Apple online store lets customers in India purchase products directly from Apple without visiting an authorized premium reseller. India is a very important market for Apple. Previously, Apple announced that it has started production of the iPhone 13 in India earlier this year.

Also Read: | WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji

Also Read: | Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Also Read: | Chromecast with Google TV launched in India, priced at Rs 6,399