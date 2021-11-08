Apple hires former Tesla Autopilot software director for its car project

Apple has hired yet another top Tesla executive for its car project, which has been majorly kept under wraps till now. Christopher "CJ" Moore, who acted as the Director of Tesla's Autopilot division, has now joined the Cupertino-based technology major and will be working on the software end of the project.

The hiring has been confirmed in a new report by Bloomberg. As per the publication, Moore will report to Stuart Bowers, another former Tesla executive who joined Apple at the end of 2020. The hiring is the latest update on Apple's car project, not much of which has ever been made public by the company.

Though the constant entry and exit of experts from the world of automobile to Apple's team is enough to reveal the company's plans for the future. Apple first planned to develop a self-driving electric car around 2014 and named the effort Project Titan. Ever since, it has been a rollercoaster ride for Apple, first dwindling with the point of focus in car production and later reeling with many top executives losing faith in the project altogether.

Doug Field, for instance, the man in charge of Apple's entire project, recently left the company to join Ford. Field's exit marks the fourth such departure of a top executive from Apple's car project since February this year. Benjamin Lyon, Dave Scott and Jaime Waydo, all left within the first half of this year. There have been no other updates from Apple's car project this year.

Apple has largely been able to fill these vacancies in time. In place of Doug Field, Apple brought in Kevin Lynch at the helm of the project. Prior to this, Lynch led the software engineering for Apple Watch, right from scratch. Another of its recent hiring was that of Urlich Kranz, the former CEO of autonomous car startup Canoo and a former senior executive at BMW AG's electric car division.

Not-so-surprisingly, many of these earlier signings were of former Tesla executives who left the world's biggest electric vehicle maker in the past few years. Bloomberg shares that Tesla's former drive trains chief Michael Schwekutsch and interiors head Steve MacManus are both with Apple now. Moore will thus have a lot of old colleagues to catch up with once he is at the Apple headquarters.