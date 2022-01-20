Apple in 2022: iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, MacBook Air M2, Apple headset and all launches expected this year

Apple had an eventful 2021 with multiple product announcements. First, the Cupertino based giant showcased M1 powered iPad Pros, a 24 inch iMac with M1 and the long rumoured Apple AirTag at the Spring-loaded event. The iPhone 13 followed the launch in September. And then came the October event where Apple unveiled the MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, Apple AirPods 3 and the not so significant Apple Polishing cloth.

While we have just hit 2022, the leaks have given a glimpse at the expected Apple products this year. Apple may launch a new iPhone SE, a MacBook Air with a faster M2 chipset, Mac Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, new iPads, Apple AR/VR headset and more. Thus it is likely to be a packed and more exciting year for the tech fans out. So keep reading to find out all the developments expected from Apple in 2022.

iPhone SE+ 5G

Apple is reportedly working on the next-gen iPhone SE that could arrive in April or May. However, the name of the device isn't confirmed yet. While some reports state that the device could be called iPhone SE, others hint towards the iPhone SE+ 5G moniker. The phone is expected to come in similar dimensions to the iPhone SE 2020. However, it cannot be confirmed if iPhone SE+ 5G will feature a notch or get thick chins at the top and bottom.

The iPhone SE+ 5G is likely to be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which powers the current-gen iPhone 13 lineup. Also, the device is expected to have a major focus on 5G.

MacBook Air M2

MacBook Air M2 render, Photo- Ian Zelbo

The new MacBook Air is one of the most anticipated products in 2022. It is said to be offered in a refreshed design with flat edges, rounded corners and slimmer bezels. Some rumours also claim that the laptop may look similar to the new MacBook Pro. Many interesting colour options, including white, blue, lilac, orange and red, have been suggested for the MacBook Air 2022.

Apple is said to power this laptop with an improved M1 chipset. While the core count is expected to remain the same, we may see faster clock speed on the new chipset. The chipset on the MacBook Air 2022 could be named M2.

New Mac Pro

Mac Pro is the only remaining device in the Apple lineup without the Apple Silicon. Leaks suggest that the company will make the transition in the fourth Quarter of 2022. A new report claims that Mac Pro will get a chipset more powerful than the M1 Max. The report added that the new chipset would get additional cores over the M1 Max.

We know that Mac Pro may be offered in 20 or 40 computing core configurations through a different leak. These chipsets will have 16 or 32 high-performance cores and 4 or 8 efficiency cores. It is likely to be paired with 64-core and 128-core GPU options.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 render, Photo- Jon Prosser

The rumoured iPhone 14 could be the iPhone its fans have long-awaited. The phone is expected to see the big design and hardware changes. The renders of the iPhone 14 showcase the device with a centred punch-hole camera. While on the rear, it has a camera module that sits flush with the rear panel. Apple has been shipping notched iPhones since 2019. Thus it will be a huge change if the leaked design is true.

Apart from the design, iPhone 14 is tipped to see an upgrade in the camera department. It is said that the primary 12-megapixel main sensor will be swapped with a higher resolution 48-megapixel lens.

Apple Watch Series 8

The current-gen Apple Watch Series 7 was expected to see a complete redesign. However, the leaks turned out to be false, and Apple released the Watch with just a slightly bigger display. The changes suggested for Series 7 are now said to trickle down to the upcoming Apple Watch. The Watch may have flat sides and dual microphone cutouts.

Apple will have a major focus on health features as it advertises Apple as a life-saving device. The Watch may be offered with features like temperature monitoring, Sleep Apnea detection, Car crash detection and more.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

The first version of Apple's premium TWS was launched in 2019, and since then, Apple fans have been waiting for an upgrade. Leaks suggest that Apple may finally break cover off the Apple AirPods 2 this year. We expect to see the device during the iPhone 14 launch event.

We have learnt that Apple AirPods 2 will ditch the stem design and be offered in a design similar to that of the Beats Fit Pro. It is also reported that the TWS will have support for lossless audio. Apple's audio lineup does not offer lossless audio support. Thus, it will be interesting to see Apple AirPods 2 offering the same.

Apple AR/AR headset

The Apple AR/VR headset could be the biggest Apple announcement we see in 2022. The device has seen numerous leaks, thus revealing a bunch of details about this high-end device. Leaks suggest that the headset will be equipped with a pair of 8K displays. The M1 Pro used on the new MacBook Pro may power this device.

It is recently reported that Apple is facing heating issues with its headset. Along with that, issues in software and camera have also been found. Thus, the launch could be delayed until 2023.