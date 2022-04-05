Apple increases AirPods prices by up to Rs 6,200 after customs duty hike

Apple has increased the prices of all its audio products in India following the hike in customs duty. The prices of AirPods 2nd and 3rd generation, AirPods Max, and AirPod Pro have been hiked by up to 10 per cent in the country. The AirPods 3rd is now available at Rs 20,500.

The new prices are already listed on Apple's online store. The Cupertino-based tech giant has increased the prices of its audio products by up to Rs 6,200.

Let's take a quick look at the new and old prices of AirPods in India.

--AirPods 2nd generation is currently available for Rs 14,100, which is up from Rs 12,900. This is a hike of Rs 1200.

--AirPods 3rd generation is listed at a price of Rs 20,500, which was previously available for Rs 18,500. This shows a hike of Rs 2,000.

--The price of the AirPods Pro has been increased to Rs 26,300. It was previously available for Rs 24,900. So, the price of the AirPods Pro has been increased by Rs 1,400.

--Airpods Max price in India has also been increased by Rs 6,200. It was previously available at a price of Rs 59900. The AirPods model is currently listed at a price of Rs 66,100.

Though the Apple online store lists the audio products at an increased price, websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and others still sell them at discounted prices.

"Electronic manufacturing has been growing rapidly and customs duty rates are being calibrated to provide a graded rate structure to facilitate local manufacturing of wearable devices, hearable devices, and electronic smart meters," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her budget speech in February this year.

Apple currently only assembles select iPhone models in India. The iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 are manufactured at the Foxconn plant near Chennai. While the iPhone SE is assembled at the Wistron facility near Bengaluru.

The latest iPhone model to be manufactured in India is the iPhone 13. The model will be assembled at the Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur. As per reports, the iPhone 13 local manufacturing will begin this month. The company hasn't revealed any official statement yet.

